CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

