CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

