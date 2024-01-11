CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

