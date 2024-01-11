CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $213,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.4 %

BUD stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

