CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,080.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,012.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.