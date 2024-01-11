CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $287,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $226.77 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

