CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $623,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $246.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

