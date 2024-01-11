CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 90.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Paychex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 86,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

