CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

