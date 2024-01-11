CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,860 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $73,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

