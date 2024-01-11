CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 205 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

