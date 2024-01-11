CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 53.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.39 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

