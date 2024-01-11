CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $230.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

