CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

