CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after buying an additional 710,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

