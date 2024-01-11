CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,489 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $208.00 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

