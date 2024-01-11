CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 263 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,385,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,420,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $236,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $984,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.