CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

