CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 650 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

