CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

