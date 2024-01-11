China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
