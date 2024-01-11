China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

