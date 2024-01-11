Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 1.1 %
About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
