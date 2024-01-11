Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 218.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 202.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 320,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

