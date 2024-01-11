Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 20%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,954,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 683,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

