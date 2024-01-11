Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 430.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
Shares of Cirata stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960. Cirata has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Cirata Company Profile
