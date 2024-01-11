Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 430.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

Shares of Cirata stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960. Cirata has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

