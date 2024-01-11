Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given “Hold” Rating at Melius Research

Melius Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

