CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 62,242 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

