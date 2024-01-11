Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,400. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

