Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $718.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 718 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 724.35 ($9.23), with a volume of 473023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771.50 ($9.83).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.42).
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($195,044.23). In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.07), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,981.13). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($195,044.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91 shares of company stock worth $71,194. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
