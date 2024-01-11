Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £40,479 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.02), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,598.47).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.07), for a total value of £56,469.20 ($71,981.13).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 82.50 ($1.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 689 ($8.78). 732,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,735. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 687.50 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,114 ($14.20). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 828.48. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.42).

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBG

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.