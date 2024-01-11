CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $244.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME opened at $197.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

