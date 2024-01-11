Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

