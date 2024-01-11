Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.