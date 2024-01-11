Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $130.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.3 %
CIGI opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
