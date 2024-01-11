Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Up 123,166.7% in December

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 123,166.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.3 days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of COBJF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

