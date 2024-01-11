Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Up 123,166.7% in December

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 123,166.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.3 days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
Shares of COBJF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
