Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.59. Approximately 256,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,174,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

