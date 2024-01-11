Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 188,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 152,214 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.