Comparing Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medicure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 4.70% 4.99% 3.63% vTv Therapeutics N/A N/A -86.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medicure and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $17.74 million 0.46 $1.05 million $0.07 11.08 vTv Therapeutics $2.02 million 12.56 -$19.16 million ($10.80) -0.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than vTv Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medicure and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,369.39%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

Medicure beats vTv Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593; and license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.