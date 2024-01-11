Comparing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coveo Solutions and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $216.89 million 1.35 -$53.43 million ($0.61) -6.90

Coveo Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A Telos -27.46% -25.97% -19.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Coveo Solutions and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coveo Solutions and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coveo Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telos 0 1 3 0 2.75

Telos has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Coveo Solutions.

Summary

Telos beats Coveo Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform. Its Relevance Generative Answering capability unifies LLM technology with its platform, ensuring scalable relevance, factuality, and traceable data sources, as well as addresses the unique challenges of deploying generative AI for enterprise use cases, enabling global brands to achieve tangible financial value through digital experiences. The company serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

