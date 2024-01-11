Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 455,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,795. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

