Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $51.10 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.91. The stock had a trading volume of 612,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,057. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

