Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 7.3%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,295,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,575,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,944,208 shares of company stock worth $39,726,005. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

