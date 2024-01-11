Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 186,136 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

