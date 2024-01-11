Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
