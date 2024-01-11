Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.39. 52,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,278. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

