Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 57,085 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,226,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,085 shares during the period. PROS comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PROS worth $111,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

