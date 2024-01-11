Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 146,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,175. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

