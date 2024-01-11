Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Graco worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 458.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 80,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

