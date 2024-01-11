Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.87. 163,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.