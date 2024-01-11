Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.10% of EVI Industries worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Performance

EVI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.35. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter.

EVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on EVI Industries

Insider Activity

In other EVI Industries news, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $37,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Marks sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $188,192.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,507 shares of company stock valued at $239,206 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.